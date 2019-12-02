Supreme Court hears arguments about now-repealed NYC gun law — but is there a case?

Marcia Coyle:

There absolutely were.

You had Justice Ginsburg, for example, saying to the lawyer for the gun rights organization, what is left of this case? She pointed out that the challengers to the city's law had received all that they sought in the initial lawsuit that they had filed.

And you had, for example, Justice Sotomayor saying: The city threw in the towel here. And what are we to do with this? You're asking us to opine on the old law, when there's a new one in place.

And then you had on the other side, though, Justices Gorsuch and Alito really push back on that. They seemed to be — their questions were geared more to see, was there still — were there still issues left unresolved?

Justice Gorsuch was a — the court doesn't like it when, after they grant review, one of the parties takes an act to get rid of the case. So Justice Gorsuch called this a Herculean late-breaking attempt to moot the case.

And Justice Alito also-called this an extraordinary step to keep the case from getting to the merits of the constitutional challenge. So they continued to probe the lawyers about whether there was still something that they could decide.