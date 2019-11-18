Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 18, 2019

Watch

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
U.S. President Donald Trump responds to reporters questions as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to fly to visit injured members of the U.S. military at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland from the White House in Washington, October 4, 2019. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
By —

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump financial records

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute.

Roberts’ order Monday contains no hint about what the court ultimately will do.

The court’s hold could last a matter of days or weeks, if the court is willing to let an appeals court ruling in favor of the House remain in place without granting full review of the case. But the delay could extend for months if the justices decide they need to hear arguments and issue a written opinion.

Earlier Monday, the House said it would agree to a brief halt for the orderly filing of legal briefs, while opposing any lengthy delay. Those written arguments will give the justices a basis to decide whether they will jump into the tussle between Congress and the president.

Last week, Trump made an emergency appeal to ask the Supreme Court to block the enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House committee to Trump’s accountants. The House has until Thursday to respond, Roberts said.

LISTEN: Appeals court hears arguments in Trump tax return case

The high court has a separate pending request from Trump to block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax returns.

The justices next meet in private on Friday and could discuss what to do with the House subpoena. Without some intervention by the high court, a ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., in favor of the House was set to take effect Wednesday.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform would have been able to try to enforce the subpoena to the Mazars USA accounting firm.

By —

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 17 Big study casts doubt on need for many heart procedures

  2. Watch Nov 16 How a new grain could help combat climate change

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read Nov 18 Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump financial records

Some key witnesses expected to testify publicly this week

Nation Nov 17

The Latest