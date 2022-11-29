Supreme Court hears case challenging federal authority to decide deportations

Marcia Coyle:

Well, first of all, I think she was telegraphing that she doesn't think the states here have standing, because the costs that they say they're incurring or would incur are just too speculative.

And, as she pointed out in that clip, later, that it would only take $1 with some judges before they would just knock down a government policy, and any state could come in on any policy at any time with speculative costs. But she was also making a point about what has happened. It's not just Republican-led states. It's Democratic-led states as well that, when they don't like a policy, a government policy, they will go into court, and they will offer these types of costs in order to get standing to bring their lawsuits.

And then, she said, they find a judge that might be sympathetic, because they know — and they know where to file these cases. And that judge, on the basis of a dollar of costs, could bring a government policy to a dead halt.

And that's something that I think she and others on the court are very concerned about.