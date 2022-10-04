Supreme Court hears redistricting cases with major implications for future elections

John Yang:

At the time, technically, she was talking to the Alabama solicitor general, but was that her intended audience?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Well, I think partially.

I think she was really also talking to her colleagues. She had noted back in February, the Supreme Court, five of the six conservative justices, not including the chief justice, had voted to allow Alabama's map to go into effect for the 2022 elections, even though a three-judge district court, which included two Trump appointees, had found that it likely violated the Voting Rights Act, and had ordered Alabama to go back to the drawing board and could produce a map for a second district in time for the 2022 midterms.

She wrote a dissent there and very sharply accused the court really of sending a message, without briefing, oral argument or written opinions, that the law was going to change. So I think she was very much talking to the court. And, also, she was pressing the Alabama lawyer by saying, the three judges on the district court said this was an easy case. Why are we here?