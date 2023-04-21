What’s next for abortion pill legal battle as Supreme Court decision maintains access

John Yang:

It is pretty vigorous, He says, that they don't deserve they don't qualify under the law for this this stay, because he says that there's no they didn't prove that there would be any irreparable harm during this period. He wrote his concluding line was that this state simply refuses to take a step that has not been shown as necessary to avoid the threat of any real harm during the presumably short period at issue. I think abortion rights advocates would point out that this ignores the fact that the one of the things that the the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals did was change the the effectiveness of precedent for him from ten weeks to seven weeks, seven weeks at a point at which some people may not be aware that they're pregnant and that pregnant people can't freeze their pregnancy in the same way that this is freezing, taking it off the market.