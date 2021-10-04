Supreme Court resumes in-person arguments with abortion, guns, religious freedom on agenda

Marcia Coyle:

Well, you know, John, it was normal and it was abnormal.

It was normal in the fact that there are were justices actually on the bench and they were hearing oral arguments. But it was abnormal.

First days at the Supreme Court, you usually have a court building that's full of tourists on the lower level, lines of people who are waiting to get seats in the courtroom, lines of lawyers in suits waiting to be sworn into the bar, and the whole floor seems to be humming with talk, but, today, silence, a few Supreme Court police officers, a few staff people going in and out of offices, everybody masked.

You go into the courtroom, and you see the press, those of us who attended, we were in the public seats, not in the usual press section, but in public seats, so that we could be spread out. And we were masked. And, also, the lawyers who were going to argue, they were limited to having only one other lawyer with them — before, you could have that table full of a team of lawyers — also masked.

In the guest section for the justices, there really was hardly anybody there, but Justice Kennedy, retired Justice Kennedy, showed up in mask. Justin Breyer's wife was there in a mask. And Justice Barrett's husband showed up masked, and they were appropriately distanced.

So it was strange. And then, during the arguments, as you mentioned, they were all on the bench except for Justice Kavanaugh, who last week was positive for COVID and is staying out of the arguments this week. But he was participated remotely. So you had this disembodied voice echoing in the courtroom when he did ask questions.

The only justice who wore a mask was Justice Sotomayor, and I think because of being extra cautious, and since she is a diabetic.

So, it was strange, and then it wasn't strange.