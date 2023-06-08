Supreme Court rules Alabama’s congressional map discriminates against Black voters

Geoff Bennett:

The U.S. Supreme Court today struck down Republican-drawn congressional districts in Alabama that civil rights activists say discriminated against Black voters.

The ruling was a surprising departure from court opinions over the past decade narrowing the scope of the Voting Rights Act. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by the three liberal justices, as well as conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

To help us understand the significance of all this, we're joined by "NewsHour" Supreme Court analyst Marcia Coyle and redistricting expert David Wasserman of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter.

With a welcome to you both, Marcia, we will start with you.

The chief justice in the opinion wrote that there were legitimate concerns that the Voting Rights Act — quote — "may impermissibly elevate race and the allocation of political power within the states," but he added: "Our opinion today does not diminish or disregard these concerns. It simply holds that a faithful application of our precedents and a fair reading of the record before us do not bear them out here."

What is the court saying with this ruling?