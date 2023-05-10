Alabama reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering police corruption in small town

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Leave your feedback
A local news organization in Alabama received multiple Pulitzer Prizes this week. A team of reporters for AL.com uncovered how police in the small town of Brookside used aggressive policing and made-up charges to extract fines out of poor people to boost their town’s revenues. William Brangham spoke with two of the reporters who worked on the investigation, John Archibald and Ramsey Archibald.
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more