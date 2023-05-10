Alabama reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering police corruption in small town

A local news organization in Alabama received multiple Pulitzer Prizes this week. A team of reporters for AL.com uncovered how police in the small town of Brookside used aggressive policing and made-up charges to extract fines out of poor people to boost their town’s revenues. William Brangham spoke with two of the reporters who worked on the investigation, John Archibald and Ramsey Archibald.

