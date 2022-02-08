Supreme Court sides with Alabama Republicans despite impact on Black voters

Geoff Bennett:

Judy, the ruling from a divided Supreme Court allows Alabama to rely on a congressional map that a lower court said likely denied Black voters in that state an additional member in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican lawmakers in Alabama drew congressional districts following the 2020 census to give Black voters control of one of seven of the state's congressional seats. And as you can see, the new map has just one majority district — majority-Black district in a state where more than a quarter of the population is African American.

Now, a three-judge federal panel ruled last month that the arrangement likely violated the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court with its ruling further whittling away at that landmark 1965 law.

Joining us now is Janai Nelson, associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

It's good to have you with us.

And put, if you can, this decision into context for us. The Supreme Court vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts, as you know, joining the court's three liberals in dissent.

Janai Nelson, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund: That's right.

This court — this case is an incredibly important one when we think about the number of voter suppression laws that are challenging voters of color in this country and the fraught redistricting process that often results in decisions that show that racial gerrymandering is still alive and well, as well as violations of the Voting Rights Act, as you mentioned.

This case is one that resolves around the map that you displayed where 27 percent of the population of Alabama is African-American, and yet only one to have the seven congressional districts is majority Black.

We produced — in a seven-at a hearing with 17 witnesses and ample evidence for the court to rely upon, we produced eleven maps to show that there were ways in which the state of Alabama could have drawn its districts in ways that complied with the Voting Rights Act, complied with traditional redistricting principles, and produced two majority-Black districts to elect congressional members.

Instead, the state of Alabama packed Black voters in a single district. And that denies them an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. We brought this lawsuit not long after the census data was released in August, which sets off the redistricting process. We brought the lawsuit in November. We filed for an injunction in December.

And the court decided this issue. I don't think the case could have gone any faster. And yet the Supreme Court decided that we were too close in time to the upcoming elections to allow this injunction to stay in place.