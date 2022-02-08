Tuesday on the NewsHour, France's president acts as mediator between Russia and Ukraine in an effort to prevent war in Eastern Europe, the Supreme Court sides with the Alabama Republicans in a redistricting case despite a lower-court ruling that the new map disadvantaged Black voters, and China aims to sue the Olympic Games to bolster its reputation but activists cite rampant repression.
Segments From This Episode
Why France is taking a leading role in the effort to ease tensions between Russia, Ukraine3 min
News Wrap: CDC director stands by guidance for masks in schools7 min
What French President Emmanuel Macron aims to achieve with diplomacy on Ukraine8 min
Supreme Court sides with Alabama Republicans despite impact on Black voters6 min
Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses new book on his son’s suicide and the Capitol insurrection10 min
China’s dismal human rights record casts a shadow over the Winter Olympics9 min
Former lawyer strives to make art accessible with Lego exhibitions6 min
A guidance counselor’s Brief But Spectacular take on advocating for equity in schools3 min