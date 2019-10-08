Supreme Court weighs whether LGBTQ workers are protected from discrimination

Marcia Coyle:

Well, I think there were three sort of considerations, first on the meaning of the language, the text.

You had Justice Gorsuch, for example. He said he thought the textual evidence here was very, very close, but he didn't say close to what. So we're not quite sure where he is, whereas Justice Kagan said she thought it was quite clear and that Title VII is very simple. It says because of sex, and if you have been discriminated for your sex, then Title VII is there to protect you against that discrimination.

The second concern seemed to be the role of the court itself. Justice Alito said to the lawyers for the LGBTQ plaintiffs, if we rule for you, some people are going to say, this is a big policy issue. This is something Congress should be dealing with. Congress has considered or has failed to consider this, despite requests over a number of years. If we rule, we're acting like a legislature.

But then you had Justice Sotomayor saying at a later point, sort of in response to that, at what point does a court step in to stop invidious discrimination?

And, finally, I think, the court was concerned about what might be the impact if they do rule for the LGBTQ community. There were a lot of hypotheticals about, well, what's going to happen to sex-segregated bathrooms, sex-segregated athletic teams, dress codes?

And the lawyers for the plaintiffs here, the victims here, seemed to be telling the justices, look, that's not in these cases right now. We're talking about the workplace, Title VII. Those cases may come to you later, no matter how you rule, but, right now, we're talking about straight statutory interpretation.