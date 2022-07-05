Supreme Court’s EPA ruling raises climate change concerns

Audio

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to limit the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency has many worried about whether the Biden administration can reach its climate goals. Michael Oppenheimer of Princeton University, one of six scientists who filed an amicus brief in the case, and Mustafa Santiago Ali, of the National Wildlife Federation, join Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: