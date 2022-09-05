Sweden’s idyllic holiday island of Gotland militarizes in face of Russian threats

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Sweden is on high alert for Russian meddling in their election which takes place next week. Russian President Putin has warned NATO against beefing up its presence in both Sweden and Finland, which are both joining the alliance. As special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, Putin’s threats against the Nordic nations have special significance for the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
