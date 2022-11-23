Give to PBS NewsHour now
Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister on tensions with China amid threatening military activity

The people of Taiwan will head to the polls this weekend for local elections. The vote comes as mainland China has ramped up threatening military activity around Taiwan, which it views as a break-away province. Nick Schifrin reports on the tensions in the region and U.S. involvement.

