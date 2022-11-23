Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister on tensions with China amid threatening military activity

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Nick Schifrin
The people of Taiwan will head to the polls this weekend for local elections. The vote comes as mainland China has ramped up threatening military activity around Taiwan, which it views as a break-away province. Nick Schifrin reports on the tensions in the region and U.S. involvement.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
