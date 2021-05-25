Taiwan’s foreign minister says China is ‘preparing for war.’ Here’s Taiwan’s response plan

Joseph Wu:

I think Beijing has been preparing for war against Taiwan, and that is what we have been seeing. They are preparing for it.

If you look at the number of sorties, it's around 2,900 times last year. So, the threat has been increasing. And when we examine in a closer way, the Chinese sometimes even cross the middle line of the Taiwan Strait.

And, you know, the middle of the Taiwan Strait has been safeguarding peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait for decades. I think they are also trying to cut off Taiwan from the international society. For example, they are trying to squeeze us out from the international organizations. They prevent us from entering into the World Health Organization. They are preventing us from getting international recognition.

They are forcing other countries not to have official contact with us. And, moreover, Chinese are also engaging in cognitive warfare. They use cyberattack, disinformation, and something similar to disrupt the democratic process here in Taiwan, to create a conflict in between the government and the society, or to create a distrust in between Taiwan and our major ally, which is the United States.