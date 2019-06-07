Take a binge vacation with these hot summer shows

Judy Woodruff:

As you head into the weekend, we are told there's plenty of new TV and video out there, binge-worthy and sometimes cringe-worthy. Several widely anticipated shows are premiering or streaming this week.

Jeffrey Brown has a series of previews over the next couple of weeks about noteworthy arts, culture, and literature for the summer season.

He's here tonight to help distill some of this ever-growing summer TV season.

It's part of our regular arts series, Canvas.