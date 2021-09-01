Taliban members have vastly different ideas to govern Afghanistan. Which will prevail?

Shaharzad Akbar:

It does seem like they are they are doing house to house searches. There is a lot of fear and intimidation.

There are also reports of — some reports of incidents where members of — former members of security forces have been executed. So it doesn't seem like there is complete coherence in what is being said and what is being done on the ground. This may be due to lack of control on fighters, or this may be because Taliban are saying something and acting in a different way.

But the situation is concerning. I remain very concerned for my own colleagues and for women's rights defenders, human rights defenders, and independent media who are still operating in Afghanistan. I think still, even until yesterday, there was a sense that the world is watching.

But as that fades, we will really see, we will really see to what extent Taliban hold up to the promises. But, some of them, they have already broken.