Taliban’s ‘fragmented’ leadership puts aid efforts for Afghan civilians, refugees at risk

Even before the U.S. finally left Afghanistan, many of the 38 million people who live there were in dire need, sanitation, clean water, food all in short or quickly disappearing supply.

Now, with the Taliban in charge, the job of aid groups is that much harder. Add to that tens of thousands who have fled the country in the last few weeks. Who will care for them and house them?

I spoke earlier today with the leaders of two vital United Nations agencies. Filippo Grandi is the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, and Henrietta Fore is executive director of UNICEF, the U.N.'s children's agency.

Thank you both so much for joining us today.

Mr. Grandi, you have said that the crisis may be over at the Kabul Airport, and you're thankful for everybody who was able to get out, but you said the humanitarian crisis is just beginning for those Afghans who are left in the country.

What did you mean by that?

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees: I mean that 39 million Afghans are left in Afghanistan. And we estimate that at least half of them are in need of humanitarian assistance. More than four million are displaced by recent and less recent conflict.

And the already started collapse of services and the economy is exposing many more to terrible hardship. So, that's the humanitarian crisis that is beginning just now.