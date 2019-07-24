Talking to Mueller would have been ‘a trap’ for Trump, says Rep. Johnson

Judy Woodruff:

And now let us get reaction from lawmakers from both political parties.

We start with Representative Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana. He is a member of the Judiciary Committee. Before his election to Congress in 2016, he was a constitutional attorney for 20 years. He questioned Robert Mueller earlier today.

And he joins us now from Capitol Hill.

So, Congressman Johnson, your main takeaway from the former special counsel's testimony?