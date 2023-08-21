Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 1st GOP debate and Trump’s plan to skip it

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including the first Republican debate of the primary season and former President Donald Trump's decision to skip it as he leads in the polls and is set for processing in a Georgia jail.

