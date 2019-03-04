Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 campaign strategy, Trump at CPAC

Amy Walter:

Yes.

Then you get into places like South Carolina, where the electorate in 2016 was over 60 percent people of color. Super Tuesday, March 3, not long after South Carolina, you have states like Alabama, and Georgia, and Texas, and California, again, very significant communities of color in those states.

So, for that first few weeks of the 2020 primary, voters of color are going to be very important. The other thing to remember is, in the last two primaries, one candidate pretty much monopolized the votes of that constituency. Barack Obama won over 80, 90 percent of African-American voters. And then, in 2016, it was Hillary Clinton who did well, but I thought — who didn't just well, but won those voters overwhelmingly.

This will be a very different time, because you have so many candidates. There's no clear front-runner. It, at this point, seems unlikely that we're going to get down to South Carolina with just two people. We will have multiple candidates — or even by March 3.