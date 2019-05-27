Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 enthusiasm vs. electability

Amy Walter:

Well, pretty much everybody is in that mix, which is what the DNC did want to do.

Remember, part of the reason for this new threshold, which is very low, needing just 1 percent in the polls or a number of donors, 65,000 individual donors, part of the reason they wanted to do this was as a reaction to the criticism the DNC got in 2016, when there was criticism that they didn't hold enough debates, that they were on weekend nights, that they didn't start until late in the process, and by the time that they really started getting going, Hillary Clinton had already built up a pretty big lead.

This year, they said, nope, we're going to be more small-D democratic about it.

What I think what we're all looking to see, though, is whether or not this is actually going to thin the field by the time the first set of debates is in June. Then there's another one in July. By the end of the summer, will that 25 or however many candidates we will have by the end — by now, be thinned out significantly because of these debate performances?

If you think back to 2012 and 2016, it was the candidates who had really bad performances. Many of them were considered in the top tier. 2012, it was Rick Perry, the governor of Texas with the famous remembering…