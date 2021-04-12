What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s bipartisanship efforts, division within the GOP

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including President Biden’s bipartisanship style, his infrastructure package, and divisions within the Republican party.

