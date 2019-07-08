Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s outlook, House Democratic divisions

Amy Walter:

Well, I agree with Tam that when — the classic line in politics is, when you are explaining, you are losing, right?

And so he spent a lot of time explaining. And that has really been the question about Joe Biden from the very beginning, which is, how much explaining for his 40-year record is he going to have to do during this campaign? Can he make one sort of blanket statement and move on?

And he tried to do a little bit in that South Carolina speech, which is to say, look, when I came to the Senate, I was 29 years old. A lot has changed in this country over those last many years. A lot has changed within the Democratic Party. I have changed too.

He said, I have witnessed incredible change. And I have changed also. I have grown, and that is a good thing.

But the challenge wasn't so much his voting record. It was how he characterized working with segregationists. And, also, his theory of the case in this race is — is difficult, right? What he's counting on is that there is a bigger constituency in the Democratic Party for somebody who's willing to work across the aisle, for someone who's willing to be a compromiser, for somebody who's willing to sort of stick within the system, rather than trying to blow up the system.

And African-American voters are a key, key element to his success. It's why he's the front-runner right now. But we're starting to see that vote splinter away.