2020 field loses a contender as Swalwell drops out

Her plan aims to put $100 billion toward helping millions of minority homebuyers, specifically toward down payments and closing costs.

It also includes proposals to allow more people to build credit histories. It would also bolster laws against housing and lending discrimination.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren arrived with a new plan of her own, having just written an op-ed for the Essence Web site.

"We need to demand," she wrote, "that companies and the government properly value the work of black women and hold them accountable if they don't."