Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s trip to Europe and presidential campaign politics

Amy Walter:

I was talking for a piece I wrote the other week with a Democratic strategist, who said something similar, which is: I don't trust any of this data, whether it's consumer confidence, or do you approve or disapprove, to tell us how people really feel about the economy.

Asking people about the economy, you're asking them, as you point out, about a lot of other things. At the same time, there's — there is no doubt that inflation still is taking something of a bite out of people's wallets. And that's a lot of what this frustration is. We're not quite yet back to a place where the Fed feels comfortable enough to say, OK, we have got gotten inflation under control.

I also think there's a bit of a messenger problem. The other poll number that you will see next to do, how well do you think President Biden's doing on the economy or other issues is, what do you think about his mental, physical fitness? What do you think about his age?

And there's a lot of concern about that across the board. Obviously, more Republicans feel that way than Democrats. But, as a messenger, being able to sell also means people have to see you as being, like, a credible person doing that.

And I think those two things, you can't necessarily separate worries about his age with worries about how well he's handling the economy and will handle the economy if he's reelected.