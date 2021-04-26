Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s upcoming joint address to Congress, GOP response

Amy Walter:

I think what you are going to hear a lot about from Republicans — we will see if Senator Scott make this case as well — is on the issue of immigration.

It is the one place, when you look at the polling, where President Biden is deeply underwater. As Tam said, he's getting really high marks for his handling of the coronavirus, in the 60s. That is not translating to his overall support, support on the issue of immigration really low.

That hasn't dragged his numbers down either. But it's clearly a place of weakness for this administration. And I expect to see Republicans talk about that.

And then the price tag for all of the spending. I think we are going to hear a lot more about budget deficits. We're going to hear a lot more about sort of reining in federal spending, at a time when Democrats believe that the public is hungry for more investment.

And so what Republicans do need to do to make their case for less funding is to suggest that spending more is both going to raise the deficit and it also could come at a cost to individuals. The president says no one who is making over $400,000 is going to get taxed, this is all going to come from corporations.

I think what you are going to hear from Republicans is saying, yes, but, at some point, that is going to come down to you, tax cuts — or tax increases to businesses end up being increases at whatever you are buying from that place eventually. It goes to the consumer.