Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Bob Dole, Georgia Gov. race, rising COVID cases

Amna Nawaz:

As the country looks back on the legacy of Bob Dole, many politicians are also looking ahead to next year's elections, including an especially contentious race in Georgia that's already heating up.

Our Politics Monday team is here with me to analyze it all.

That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

And welcome to you both. Always good to see you.

I want to take a minute and just talk a little bit more about Bob Dole, decades of public service, right, a lifetime of service there.

It's worth noting the party changed a lot over his lifetime. And we actually found a clip back from 2016, when he was the only former Republican presidential nominee to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump.

And Lisa Desjardins, she spoke to him on the convention floor. Here is what he had to say about that.