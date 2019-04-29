Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Booker’s background, Biden’s launch

Tamara Keith:

He gave a speech today in Pittsburgh. And he did have three pillars to why he was running.

The three pillars — and I'm going to get the words wrong here. And, hopefully, I will remember all three. But the three pillars were basically taking on President Trump and, you know, returning America's reputation.

The second was an economic message about rebuilding America's backbone. And the third was about bringing Americans together. So he came out. He had a stump speech. You know, the thing about Biden, he got into the race late compared to some of the other candidates, but he came out with a fully fledged campaign.

He is immediately acting like a front-runner, in that he has a large staff and he had this big fund-raising push, and he's coming out, you know, acting like a man running for president.

At the same time, he's also continued to have to deal with questions, including about Anita Hill and how he handled that hearing all these years ago. And this is not going to be the last of times that Joe Biden is going to have to answer questions about things that happened, you know, before some voters were ever born.