Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats’ 2020 motivation

Amy Walter:

There are a whole lot of reasons. We could spend the next hour talking about why the field is as big as it is.

The most obvious is, look how successful Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump were in 2016, two candidates that nobody gave any shot of getting where — how far they got in the process. So there's certainly a sense of, well, if they could do it, I could do it.

But I think there's also a sense among a lot of Democrats that beating Donald Trump is so important, it's beyond just putting a Democrat in the White House, that they see Donald Trump as essentially an existential threat to the country, and that they want to be the one that can make sure that the right candidate is there to beat him.

So finding that perfect candidate to beat Donald Trump is more important now than ever. And, finally, I think the party, which used to play a really big role in helping to narrow the field and thin the field, well, it doesn't have much power anymore, especially now that people can raise a whole bunch of money with these things, right, these smartphones.

And they can bypass the traditional money gatekeepers. It can keep people in the race a lot longer.