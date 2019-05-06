In early primary states, 2020 Democrats court black voters

Yamiche Alcindor:

In the early voting state of South Carolina, unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, the majority of Democratic primary voters are black. South bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also rallied in South Carolina over the weekend.

Sunday at a high school, he spoke to a crowd in North Charleston. He later acknowledged that he needs better outreach to black voters. The mayor has made faith a cornerstone of his campaign. Earlier on Sunday in Georgia, he attended former President Jimmy Carter's Sunday school.

In Iowa, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders crisscrossed the state in a series of rallies. He pushed back on Vice President Biden once saying Biden has the most progressive record in the race. In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Sanders didn't hold back.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I)-Vt.: Joe voted for the war in Iraq. I led the effort against it. Joe voted for NAFTA and permanent normal trade relations, trade agreements with China. I led the effort against that.

If you look at Joe's record, and you look at my record, I don't think there's much question about who's more progressive.