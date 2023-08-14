Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on DeSantis’s campaign reset and Biden’s messaging concerns

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Well, I did this by looking both at the polling, so what are we looking at by the by the data points, but also listening to what voters have been saying across the country, interviewing Sarah Longwell, who's been on the show many times, who's a strategist who interviews a great number of Republican voters.

And what it seems that Ron DeSantis, his biggest stumble, I would say, is — was messaging and timing. The timing was he decided to wait until earlier this summer to officially launch his campaign. But he was the hottest at the end of 2022, wondering if he had taken that momentum and built on it, announced earlier and kept driving that, rather than going back to Tallahassee doing his job as governor.

And the second is messaging. It was clear in all of those focus groups that she had been conducting over the last year, what Republican voters, especially those who are in the camp of either I'm never voting for Donald Trump or I have liked Donald Trump, but I'm open to other alternatives, maybe 50, 60 percent of the electorate, what they were saying is, they liked Ron DeSantis because he looked electable and he could win swing voters.

DeSantis instead decided to focus his message on being the woke candidate — or the anti-woke warrior, going after cultural issues, using his time at the governor's office to go after a whole bunch of those issues, and it kind of moved him off of that talking point that was really hitting home for those voters.

And then the indictments happened, and it just drowned everything else out.