Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on filibuster, voting rights, Trump Arizona rally

Judy Woodruff:

With or without the filibuster, there is no clear path to passing voting rights in the Senate right now, with the battle lines between Democrats and Republicans firmly drawn.

Here to assess the politics on both sides of the debate, our Politics Monday team, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Very good to see both of you. Thank you for joining us.

Amy, I'm going to start with you.

We just heard Lisa's discussion just now, the filibuster debate about it. However you look at it, the prospects don't look good, I think to put it mildly, on voting rights, with the filibuster or without the filibuster.

You — people are asking, a number of people are asking, why go ahead with this to the Democrats when the prospects look so dim? Yesterday, we heard Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina say on one of the Sunday shows, on several of the Sunday shows, the reason we need to go ahead is, we need to know where you stand. Are you with us or are you against us?

What about that line of thinking on the part of the Democrats, Amy?