Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how voters think Trump is handling COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

And we want to look now at how voters are responding to President Trump's leadership at the time of crisis, among other questions.

And that's with our Politics Monday team joining us via Skype. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter" and Tamara Keith of NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Hello to both of you, staying safely at a distance. We miss you. We're so glad you're with us.

But let's talk first about the president's approval rating, Amy. And I will start with you.

There have been a number of polls out, a few polls out showing President Trump's support among the American people is up over what it was just a month ago, that there's these numbers from the latest Washington Post/ABC poll that was conducted just last week, has his approval rating up to 48 percent.

That's a five-point bump from the month before. What do you see, as somebody who looks at polls all the time, as behind this?