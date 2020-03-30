Why the U.S. is still ‘severely constrained’ in ability to test for COVID-19

Jennifer Nuzzo:

Well, right now, what we need to do is to figure out how to test smartly.

We need to come up with a strategy for testing, given the fact that our testing is still so very constrained. Right now, the bottlenecks aren't so much the initial things that we have heard about before, difficulty getting tests out of the labs.

There are new tests that are coming online, but there are still bottlenecks upstream. So, one important bottleneck is just doctors and nurses are really busy and possibly too busy to administer tests to people who aren't sick enough to require hospitalization.

They also don't have personal protective equipment in enough quantities to wear, so that they can safely perform the tests. And now there are also shortages of the chemicals and the tools they use to collect the specimens for testing that they would need in order to perform the tests.

So, right now, the kind of overarching telehealth message is that we don't have the resources to test widely. That is the reality that we have right now.

But if we are ever to get ahead of this, we are going to have to test more widely. And, in particular, there are certain categories of people who may not be severely ill, but which very much need to be tested.

Key is doctors and nurses, who are potentially exposed to patients in the course of their work.