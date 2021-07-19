Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on immigration, COVID misinformation, 2022 polls

Tamara Keith:

So, they have keyed in on a message in the last few days that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

Now, part of that is to try to convince people to get vaccinated. But part of it also seems to be a distancing, as if they have tried all of the things, and they are will keep trying all of the things that they can to get people vaccinated, but there is this large well of hesitancy or resistance or whatever you want to call it.

And they are quite frustrated with the misinformation that is at cross-purposes with this effort that they are trying to do.

Just one little thing. July 4, the president had a goal, 70 percent of American adults would have their first vaccine shot. They are at 68 percent. It's been two weeks since July 4. It is — vaccination rates are stagnating. And you talk to people trying to get folks vaccinated, hospital directors and others, and they constantly reference things that people tell them that they learned on Facebook.