Dr. Fauci on delta variant, risks to children, breakthrough COVID and booster shots

Judy Woodruff:

Fears are growing again today over a surge of COVID cases. Wall Street had its worst day since May, as investors worried about rising infections and whether they could lead to new restrictions on daily life.

COVID cases have shot up almost 70 percent in a week in the U.S. It's been significantly higher in some Southern states. But Los Angeles County recorded 10,000 new cases in one week, the highest since March. Unvaccinated Americans are the hardest hit, accounting for more than 95 percent of hospitalizations. On Friday, the CDC director warned of a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

We turn to Dr. Anthony Fauci. He's the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, a direct question. How much of a threat is the Delta variant right now?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: Judy, it's a significant threat.

It clearly has the capability and the efficiency of transmitting very readily from person to person, which makes it a considerable threat. And if you look at how it's becoming dominant in this country, it went from a couple of percentages — points of the variants that were in circulation, to now it's close to 80 plus percent.

And in some regions of the country, up to 90 percent of the variants are the Delta variant. So it has already shown its incredible ability to be able to efficiently transmit from person to person, which makes it very dangerous.