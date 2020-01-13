Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa caucus countdown, Sanders vs. Warren

Judy Woodruff:

To discuss all this, I'm now joined by our Politics Monday team. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Public Radio's "Politics With Amy Walter," and Tamara Keith of NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Hello to both of you. It is Politics Monday. There's a lot going on. We are just, what, 21 days from the Iowa caucuses.

So, Amy, let's start with the polls.

Friday, we had the poll come out, the Iowa Des Moines Register poll, with Bernie Sanders on top, a lot of conversation, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden kind of bunched several points behind him.

But then today there's another poll, and we're showing our viewers the Monmouth poll that has Joe Biden on top with 24 percent, and then bunched behind him, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

How do we read this? What is going on?

(LAUGHTER)