Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa caucus dynamics, impeachment politics

Amy Walter:

It's not a topic you hear all that much about.

And I think, for so many voters, it's like watching a baseball game where you know what the final score is going to be, so you wonder, should you really tune in to watch the entire process?

I do think there is a worry here from folks who are fans of some of the senators who have to go back to Washington that they are going to be blanked out for these really critical weeks.

I do wonder, does it really matter whether or not they show up here? After all, if you turn on television in Des Moines, you see lots and lots of ads. So they have a presence here.

But then — but we have to remember that the people who show up and vote at these caucuses, it's a very, very small percent of the overall Democratic electorate. These are the most active voters, so they are the people showing up and going to events and seeing these candidates one-on-one.

They are using these events to make their decision. So not being here carries more weight than, say, if it were a traditional primary.

And the other really important piece is not just that the senators are trapped in Washington and they can't come to Iowa, but they have to be silent during this entire trial.

This is not like what we saw, say, at the Kavanaugh hearings, where senators were getting a really big soapbox to be able to make their case, and then those clips got aired on the news over and over again. They are basically not — they're basically off the air and out of people's minds, or at least out of their TV sets. They might not be out of their minds, but they're not getting that level of coverage that they would be getting if they were an Iowa or if they were doing something back in Washington where they had an ability to make their case.