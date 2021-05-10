Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Liz Cheney, Trump and the GOP

Judy Woodruff:

This week in Washington, a host of meetings with the potential to reshape politics and policy, from House Republicans readying to oust their conference chair, to President Biden hosting the big four congressional leaders at the White House.

It's the perfect time for Politics Monday with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Hello to both of you on this Monday.

There is a lot to talk about.

But, Amy, let's start with what looks like is going to happen on Wednesday in the House Republican Conference. The minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, sent a letter today to conference members, telling them for sure the vote on the conference chair is going to happen to oust Liz Cheney.

And, among other things, he said — and I'm quoting — "Each day spent relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future."

And, of course, he is referring to the perception that Liz Cheney is relitigating the past with her references to President Trump and what happened on January the 6th, saying that it is not the case that President Trump won the election.

But, quickly, Amy, is there a risk for Republicans in doing this? We know most Americans don't think President Trump won the election.