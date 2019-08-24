What impact will North Carolina have on the 2020 election?

Adam Hochberg:

North Carolina is growing. There are a couple cities in North Carolina that are growing hugely. One of them is the Raleigh Wake County area. The other is the Charlotte area. They're both among the top growing metro areas in the country and as people are moving in those areas are becoming first, younger, second, more educated because these are, in a lot of cases, highly educated tech jobs that people are coming here to fill.

And as these areas sprawl magnificently it's becoming more suburban. So when you hear a lot of electoral pundits saying that the election is going to be determined by the suburban mom or the suburban family, we have a lot of those suburbs springing up you know seemingly every day in North Carolina.