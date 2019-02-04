Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Northam scandal, State of the Union expectations

Amy Walter:

The next question is sort of what the long-term implications are.

And I think we're at a moment now, I mean, talking about it socially, about this sort of reckoning that we're in right now with issues of structural racism and sexism. And now we have a political reckoning that's going on.

And the thing with a reckoning is that oftentimes it doesn't look very fair or equitable. And it doesn't always work out, and in the way in which a lot of people expect it to. And, at many moments, there are times when there — there are folks who are going to say, well, wait a minute, you held one standard here for this person and held another standard there.

And I think that's all going to be the case. And so, just in the long term, thinking past the Northam issue, this is going to come up time and time again. The issue of blackface continues to come up.

This isn't just something that happened in 1984. There was a candidate — not a candidate — the secretary of state in Florida resigned for a blackface photo from 2005.

(CROSSTALK)