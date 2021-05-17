Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on race in America, the Capitol riot and the Middle East

Amna Nawaz:

In our latest "PBS NewsHour"/NPR/Marist poll released this morning, we asked Americans to weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing President Biden and Congress right now, among them, racism and policing.

Here to analyze the political impact of it all, our Politics Monday team. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Amy and Tam, welcome back. Always good to start off the week with you both.

Let's jump into some of these numbers, because it's fascinating stuff. One of the questions we asked folks, especially because May 25 will mark one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, around racism and policing was how much they think things have changed when it comes to race relations in America over the last year. There's a big divide here.

Look at look at some of these numbers. Only 17 percent of those who responded think race relations have improved over the last year; 39 percent think they stayed the same; 42 percent think they have gotten worse.

Amy, when you look at those numbers, what strikes you? What stands out to you?