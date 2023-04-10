Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the politics of abortion, guns and democracy

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter return and join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including three big issues that will play a big role in the 2024 campaign.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch