Monday on the NewsHour, a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, kills multiple people and injures several more. U.S. officials scramble to do damage control after classified documents detailing military intelligence on the war in Ukraine are leaked online. Plus, we speak with patients who could benefit as North Carolina expands Medicaid after a decade-long battle.
