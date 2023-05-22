Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Republican presidential candidates

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including how Sen. Tim Scott's campaign announcement shakes up the Republican presidential race.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch