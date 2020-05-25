Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s reelection strategy

Amy Walter:

Well, Judy, from the very beginning of this reelection campaign for the president, we knew that there was going to be — the major question was, what is President Trump's ceiling?

If you look at the polling throughout his presidency, you can see that he has a pretty low ceiling. He has very rarely gotten above 45 percent job approval rating, which suggests that it's going to be hard for him to get above the level he got in the last election, which was 46 percent was his popular vote total.

The Democrats are hoping that that actually is his ceiling, and that Democrats will win, Joe Biden will win because he is going to win over those candidates (sic) who didn't vote for Donald Trump, but also didn't vote for Hillary Clinton.

You think about a place like Wisconsin. It was 22,000 votes. It was a very narrow margin that Donald Trump won that state. The number of people who voted for Jill Stein in Wisconsin was 30,000. Another 100,000 voted for Gary Johnson. So, just getting some of those people back, the theory goes, there goes Wisconsin.

The president's team suggests, though, that his ceiling is not as static as the polls look because they're going to increase the pool of voters. They're not just going to win back or win over voters from 2016; they're going to get more people to actually vote who didn't show up in 2016.

And in places like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and Michigan, those kinds of people who don't turn out and vote traditionally, who didn't vote in 2016, look a lot like the president's supporters. They are overwhelmingly white. Overwhelmingly, they do not have a college degree.

There are more of those types of voters in a place like Wisconsin than voters of color or white voters with a college degree. So, Judy, that is really the battle right here, which is, if you look just at who can get to 50 percent, Democrats argue that the president can't hit that number.

But the president's team argues, there are going to be a whole bunch of people who show up on Election Day that you are not counting on. I still would rather be in Joe Biden's position right now than the president. He is — the president is definitely playing defense a lot more than an incumbent president should be.

But that is what we are going to be watching as we go through this campaign.