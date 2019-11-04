Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what’s at stake for Trump in 3 key governor’s races

Amna Nawaz:

Just how critical are those gubernatorial wins for President Trump, as he faces an accelerating impeachment inquiry back here in Washington?

For answers, we turn to our Politics Monday duo. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter," and Tamara Keith from NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

And welcome to you both.

Before we jump into some of those governor's races and some other state issues, Tam, I just want to get your take on this.

Because it was such a big news day when it comes to the impeachment inquiry, what have you pulled away from the depositions and what they mean for the larger process?