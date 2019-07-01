Tamara Keith and Carrie Budoff Brown on Trump targeting Kamala Harris

Carrie Budoff Brown:

I think it's an open question right now, as Tamara said, that she doesn't have a nickname yet. And, as we know, that is a big part of when we know people strike sort of a note in Trump's world.

At the same time, it reflects an uncertainty about how to address her and to deal with her. But I think what we saw over the weekend, and the reaction from the field, it is very much an echo of 2016. The strategy is very similar. If there is a candidate who can bring out the Obama coalition that was so successful for two terms in electing President Obama, Kamala Harris is seen as somebody who could possibly do that, right?

And so that poses a very deep threat to the president, because Hillary Clinton wasn't able to do that. So if you get some independents who are no longer on board with Trump, combined with the Obama coalition, that is a real concern for the Trump — for Trump world.

And you see it reflected in conversations with my reporters at Politico, elsewhere. The tweet is sort of one signal of that. And you see the reaction from the field, because whether it's Kamala or it's somebody else, they are remembering what happened in 2016.

And by suppressing the turnout, that of African-American voters or minority voters in general, that that is very problematic for the Democratic Party.