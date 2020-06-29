Tamara Keith and Errin Haines on Trump and race, pandemic politics

Judy Woodruff:

It's only Monday but it is already shaping up to be a busy week in politics.

To help us dive into it all, Tamara Keith of NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast." And Errin Haines, she is the editor at large of The 19th. It's a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom reporting on the intersection of gender, politics and policy.

Errin Haines, we welcome you.

Amy Walter is away.

Hello to you, Tam.

So, I want to start by asking both of you about the language of race, as President Trump uses it. This has been, as we know, an ongoing issue since the election in 2016.

But, just over the weekend, the president retweeted a video of a group of men, one of them yelling "White power."

Let's look at what was in that retweet.